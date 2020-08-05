Maude St Mall Winter City Market cancelled

Following the latest regional and state restrictions Greater Shepparton City Council has made the decision to cancel this year’s Winter City Market.

One of the city’s favourite events, the Winter City Market offers two big days of winter savings in Maude St Mall, including entertainment and fun, a great weekend for the whole family.

It is unfortunate that the event is unable to happen, safety is the number one priority and the Council commend the Greater Shepparton community for doing their part in keeping everyone safe.

Local businesses are still providing safe services and great products for the community and you are encouraged to check with your favourite retailers by phoning or messaging online to see what services and products they can still offer during this time.

It is hoped to be able to bring the Summer City Market in February 2021.