Maude Street Mall design goes live

Thanks to the advanced graphics technology, the concept design for the proposed redevelopment of the Maude Street Mall is now available online as a video presentation providing an opportunity to visualise how the space might look in the future.

Greater Shepparton City Council are encouraging members of the public to go online and take a look at the design and provide feedback via the website before Friday 15 May

This design is in line with the option adopted by Council in 2018. Council is working with consultants Group GSA to deliver the detailed design including confirmation of estimated costs and a business case.

More information is available on the Council website at www.greatershepparton.com.au.