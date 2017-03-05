Mawsons awarded multi million dollar contract David Lee

MAWSON Constructions has been awarded a $1.34M contract to undertake the upgrade of Old Dookie Road, Shepparton.

The works between Drummond Road and Doyles Road will see the section of road widened, with the reconstruction to be carried out over the coming months.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure, Steve Bowmaker said, “There will be detours in place and we acknowledge there will be delays to traffic. We ask that people be patient and adhere to all traffic management signage through these areas.

“The proposed improvements to Old Dookie Road will make a valuable economic contribution to the Shepparton and Victorian economy. The improvements to travel time and accessibility will improve productivity in the freight and logistics industry, attract new investment into industrial areas of Shepparton, improve levels of road safety and reduce the numbers of vehicles in Central Shepparton.

“I encourage people who want to find out more to attend the information session for Old Dookie Road. Information and updates will also be available on our website as works progress.”