Meet professional athletes for inspiration Nicholise Garner

‘HOW TO Prepare Like a Pro’ is an event bringing professional knowledge to amateurs in order to help them prepare for their own goals. This annual Shepparton event provides our region with the opportunity to meet high profile sports people as they share their life stories, sporting successes and top tips on preparing to be the best you can be for competing.

2015’s event was emceed by SBS’s, David McKenzie and saw the likes of Steve Moneghetti – Australian long distance runner, Benjamin Day – cycling and triathlon coach, Steve Fairless – cycling world champion, Mitch Docker – ORICAGreen Edge and Jeremy Hunt – retired professional cyclist come to Shepparton. The event also held a mini expo, showcasing local businesses and featured the short film, Fairless.

The upcoming 2017 event will once again be emceed by David McKenzie and will see Australia’s most successful track cyclist, Anna Meares, retired AFL Carlton footballer, Ryan Houlihan, Iron Women champion, Miah Franzmann and naturopath, Greg Munro as speakers along with a mini expo, showcasing local businesses. In addition to all of this, straight from the Sundance short film festival, Gleason will be featured. Gleason has been shortlisted to advance in the race to the Oscars. We are extremely excited to be able to present this film as one of the first screening in Australia.

For guidance and inspiration, take some time to listen and talk to those who have achieved greatness at ‘How to Prepare Like a Pro’ Friday, February 17, 2017. Grab your tickets today through Riverlinks at http://riverlinksvenues.com.au