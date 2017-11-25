Meet the committee David Lee

Anne McCamish shares her passion for new SAM

THERE are nine members that make up the SAM Foundation board committee, with each of them having their own rhyme and reason to wanting to see the new SAM built for the local community. The Adviser caught up with committee member, Anne McCamish for the first of a nine part series where we hear from those who perhaps have the deepest connection with the project.

Anne said, “There are two main reasons I joined the committee, the first coming down to the fact that at the moment the young people and children of Shepparton are not getting the experience of art that they could be due to the lack of an adequate facility. We could provide that with a new SAM.

“The second reason is that Shepparton doesn’t feel like it has a heart, such as Federation Square provides in Melbourne’s CBD. A place like that provides a meeting place, a safe, open and secure space and we can have that with the new SAM and best of all it will be located in a beautiful and natural environment.

“Incorporating the Indigenous gallery and the specific interest that will be on display on the immigration of the region will help to unite the city.

“The time will come, hopefully next year, when we see a local launch that excites and inspires people. This will most likely be at the turning of the sod and in my opinion we’d like to see a kick-off for a call out for the local community to contribute toward the donations.

“Everyone who puts even one dollar into the new SAM will have an individual ownership of the museum and that’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.

“This has been a tremendously successful city and we should celebrate that. We can with the new SAM and it will show the world how successful we are.”