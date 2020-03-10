Meet the makers and get into the festival spirit!

Gin, whisky and fabulous food

During the month of March, Shepparton Festival will be putting on some appetising and inviting events that you won’t want to miss.

There will be two deliciously tasty events held at Fryers Street Food Store, the first being Gin Revolution. This one’s for the ladies, so get the girls together for a night with gin and vodka tastings paired with tapas style dishes courtesy of the Echuca Distillery and Fryers Street Food Store. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 18 from 6:30pm to 9pm and will cost $80 per person.

Fryers Street Food Store will also be hosting Cheese and Cider Tastings, and yes, it’s as good as it sounds. ‘Food Store will host Calendar Cheese alongside Cheeky Grog Co. for a night of delicious tastings of cheese paired with ciders. The event will be on Wednesday, March 25 from 6:30pm to 9pm and will cost $60 per person.

For the whisky lovers, this one is for you. Held at Thornbridge in Murchison, join Tim Linton and Clare O’Reilly as they host a whiskey masterclass. The hosts will take you through a delicious taste experience paired with local produce and a variety of whiskys. The event will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets are $95 per person.

For more information on these events and for the full Shepparton Arts Festival program, visit www.sheppartonfestival.org.au.