DOOKIE residents will next month have the chance to catch up with Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriott and Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe when the due head to the township for 30 minute sessions.

Residents will have the opportunity to make appointments to meet with the CEO and Mayor to discuss ideas and issues.

Cr O’Keeffe encouraged residents to attend the session and discuss their topics directly.

“I hope to see community members take up this opportunity to meet with the CEO and myself to talk about their ideas or issues one on one. I look forward to meeting with residents in their town,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriott said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for Council to hear directly from community members in our small towns. I look forward to meeting with our residents.”

The sessions will run on Friday, March 1 at the Dookie Emporium, 48 Mary Street, Dookie. Meetings to discuss ideas and issues are available by appointment in 30 minute slots between 9am and 12 noon.

To make an appointment for this session, phone 5832 9445 and provide an outline of what you would like to discuss. Bookings must be made three days prior to the relevant session.