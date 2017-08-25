“Meet you at the square “ David Lee

A town square for Shepparton

WITH tenders for options of redeveloping the Maude Street Mall having been considered at a special council meeting yesterday, there is hope that a town square could be introduced as a part of the mall plan to breathe new life back into Shepparton’s CBD.

The square would be a family friendly, safe space for socialising, enjoying food and drink with entertainment where people of all ages could congregate.

The idea, which was included in local business owner, Wendy Crow’s mall concept would also include a playground and landscaping to beautify the area.

Wyndham Street trader, John Anderson said, “History shows that the town square was a meeting place for all members of the community.

“A town square is alive during the day with people shopping and relaxing in the area and activated at night by local food outlets creating a welcoming atmosphere.

“Shepparton has an out-dated mall which does not have the intimacy and warmth of a town square.

“Let’s have our own town square with all the advantages the cities and towns across the world offer their residents.

“Let’s make Fraser Street with its northern area and elegant trees our town square located from the Telstra building to the existing mall. This town square could rejuvenate the centre of our town.

“Slow moving traffic with free parking available in the mall would allow immediate access to this exciting precinct. Any car parks taken from Fraser Street to enhance the square would be relocated in the vicinity.

“The new toilet block under the tower is perfectly placed to provide a convenient amenity to this area.

“The previous civic buildings were located on the corner of Maude and Fraser Streets.

“What better historic location could there be for a town square for the modern Shepparton,” John said.

Fryers Street trader, Wendy Crow said, “With tables and chairs, a playground and shade surrounding our own ‘Eiffel Tower’ this area could become a major tourist attraction for locals and visitors.

“Climb the tower, grab a coffee, relax from shopping, meet with friends and watch the children play at the town square.

“Let’s put Shepparton ahead as a regional leader in connected open space with commercial and retail businesses,” Wendy said.

Local resident, Nicholas Bamford said, “This space feels intimate. The trees are magnificent and I can imagine how good it would be to bring my family here and meet with friends in the square.”