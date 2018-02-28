Meet you for breakfast, then to the markets! Nicholise Garner

THE Provender & Co. is located within the grounds of Emerald Bank: only a few minutes drive south of Shepparton. Surrounded by the open lawns and adjoining the picturesque lake, The Provender & Co. feels warm and homely, spacious and inviting and the food is simply delicious.

Open for breakfast, lunch and functions, The Provender & Co. is fully licensed and proudly owner operated. A personal inspection of The Provender & Co. is the only way to really appreciate what they offer.

The Provender & Co. business owner, Nicole Male said, “The atmosphere here is truly beautiful, even on the busiest of days, our tables are set up to allow people plenty of space, both indoors and out.

“We have a lot of people come in for breakfast, morning tea and lunch when the markets run here at Emerald Bank on the first Sunday of every month. Lots of people start their market day here for breakfast, so I’d encourage people to book a table.”

Visit Emerald Bank markets this Sunday and on the first Sunday of every month from 9am to 1pm and bring the kids along to enjoy the train rides! The Provender & Co is open 7 days from 9am to 4pm. Phone 0434 548 732 to book your table.