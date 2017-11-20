Mental and physical health is closely connected Nicholise Garner

RECOGNISED world wide as affective in fighting depression, exercise has been a huge help for Fernwood Fitness gym member Louise Brett. Louise was the winner of the 2017, 12 Week Challenge, losing a total of 22kg at her local Fernwood Fitness centre in Queensland.

Louise said, “Prior to starting the challenge I had severe depression, high anxiety and I was in a very dark and lonely place. Physically I was an overweight wreck and I had a lot of spinal issues, really poor mobility and a nearly debilitating level of poor physical fitness.

“Mid December I had a light bulb moment where I thought to myself, ‘If I can get through everything that life has thrown at me and I am still here, then I am stronger than I think.’ So I went back to the gym.”

Fernwood Fitness Shepparton franchise partner,Danni Whitaker said, “We want to help other women in the community suffering from mental illness through exercise and by providing a place within the community to work with others. We understand exercise is an important part of women’s mental health and our team are here to help women get started, feel better and embrace life.”

Louise said, “A lot of people see the external transformation, but for me the biggest change is what people don’t see. I lost my mother and a close friend to depression and I know first hand how debilitating it is. Depression doesn’t want you to exercise, to eat healthy or to socialise, it robs you of your confidence and your self-worth. Fast forward 12 weeks and I am loving life, I have so much more confidence, I am happy and I am doing and saying yes to things that I would never have even contemplated before and smashing goals!”

