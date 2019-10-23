Message from Kensington Gardens manager, Peter Stanbrook

It’s one hour that could well change your life. That’s the key message from Kensington Gardens estate manager, Peter Stanbrook, ahead of the annual Open Day event. “We’d love to see you at the open day – it’s something that has become more popular over the years,” said Peter.

“It really opens your mind to what’s possible and for an hour or two out of your day it could change your life. “It really is about getting the vibe from our residents about the lifestyle on offer.

“Staff will be on hand to answer any questions from visitors on the day but the main focus will be the chance to meet and chat with our residents informally about their experiences without sales pressure.

“The ‘lock up and leave’ lifestyle means residents can head north for the winter with peace of mind and not worry about leaving home behind.

“Come and enjoy the day, inspect our facilities and mingle with our residents – you will be pleasantly surprised by what our independent living village has to offer.”

If people can’t attend the Open Day but are keen to inspect Kensington Gardens they are also welcome to make an appointment for a personal tour.