Milk sales provide funding grants for farmers Nicholise Garner

THE Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is thrilled to announce that one million litres of Farmers’ Fund milk has been sold at Coles’ supermarkets in Victoria since the product’s launch last September.

Forty cents a litre from the milk sales has been directed to the Farmers’ Fund, which was established by the VFF to provide practical support to dairy farmers in south eastern Australia.

As a result of the sales and a $1M donation to the fund from Coles, grants of up to $20,000 were allocated to 60 farming families in the first round of funding. Additional grants are due to be allocated in the second round of funding this month.

VFF president and chair of the Farmers’ Fund Advisory Panel, David Jochinke said that the VFF is delighted to see consumers choosing to support dairy farmers through the purchase of Farmers’ Fund milk.

“It is encouraging that consumers continue to show their support for the Farmers’ Fund initiative. One million litres of milk sold is a strong milestone and allows us to continue providing grants to farmers in need,” Mr Jochinke said.

All funds raised through the sale of Farmers’ Fund milk will be distributed through a new round of grant applications every three months.

“The VFF is thrilled with the positive impact the Farmers’ Fund has achieved through delivering $1M worth of grants in the first round to 60 dairy farmers. The livelihood of local farmers is of the utmost importance and we will continue to support the industry with grants from the Farmers’ Fund,” Mr Jochinke said.

Applications for the third round of Farmers’ Fund grants will open for dairy farmers from Monday, February 20. To find out more about the Farmers’ Fund, visit www.farmersfund.org.au