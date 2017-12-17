Millions to boost jobs and skills David Lee

THE local community is set to benefit greatly from $4.07M that is set to be delivered to continuing the work of the Skills and Jobs Centre at GOTAFE, through the Andrews Labor Government’s Skills First TAFE Community Service funding.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said, “We’re making sure locals in Northern Victoria have access to the support they need to complete their training and to get a job.”

GOTAFE will use $977,495 to continue the good work of its Skills and Jobs Centres in Shepparton, Wangaratta, Benalla and Seymour.

“I’m proud to be a part of the government that’ll always put the needs of students first,” Mr Gepp said.

Since they opened last year, the centres have helped more than 1,500 people get the skills development, job readiness, and training and career support they need to find a job or to move into further training.

More than $431,000 will be used for the Trade Apprentice Learner Support program, which provides mentoring and support for apprentices with low language, literacy and numeracy skills.

Minister for Training and Skills, Gayle Tierney said, “This funding will help GOTAFE keep students on track to finish their training to get the job they want.

“All Victorians deserve access to high quality training and that’s exactly what our Skills First TAFE Community Service Fund is delivering.”

GOTAFE Acting CEO, Margie Fixter said, “This funding will ensure GOTAFE trade students are supported with fundamental literacy and numeracy skills to better equip them as the workforce of the future.

“This funding will provide positive outcomes not only for the individuals but for our regions industry and communities.”