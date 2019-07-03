Mobile phone ban to hit schools

A BAN on mobile phones is set to be introduced in all Victorian state primary and secondary schools in Term 1, 2020.

Minister for Education James Merlino announced the reform at McKinnon Secondary College, which has seen the benefits of its mobile phone ban on student learning and social behaviour.

According to the latest research from Headspace, around 53 percent of young Australians have experienced cyberbullying.

McKinnon Secondary School’s Principal, Pitsa Binnion, said, “Our students are more focussed learners in the classroom without this distraction and we have observed improved social connections, relationships and interactions during lunchtime.”

The only exceptions to the ban will be where students use phones to monitor health conditions, or where teachers instruct students to bring their phone for a classroom activity. Phones must be in lockers at all other times.