Moira Shire Australia Day Award winners announced

The 2020 Moira Shire Australia Day Awards were held on Thursday, January 16 with 27 nominees for individuals, community events and community groups recognised for their contribution to local communities.

Mayor, Libro Mustica congratulated the people and projects nominated for these awards and said they showcased the many strengths of local communities across the shire.

“We are so fortunate to have so many passionate and dedicated volunteers who donate their time and skills for the betterment of others,” Cr Mustica said.

Each nominee was assessed by a panel of judges who praised the calibre of nominations.

2020 Moira Shire Australia Day Award Winners:

Citizen of the Year – Michael Coates, Katamatite.

Young Citizen of the Year – Dylan Sidebottom, Tungamah.

Organisation of the Year – Boomerang Bags Cobram Barooga.

Event of the Year – Easter Tournament, Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club.

Arts / Culture or Environment Project of the Year – Boomerang Bags Cobram Barooga.