Monash professor to deliver biennial heritage lecture David Lee

THE Greater Shepparton Biennial Bruce Wilson Memorial Heritage Lecture will be held on May 10 at the Shepparton Senior Citizens’ Centre with Professor Graeme Davison presenting the lecture this year.

Emeritus Professor Graeme Davison AO, Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor from Monash University, will tell the story of how heritage awareness and heritage protection slowly developed in this state with his lecture ‘The Past Around Us: How Victoria Saved its Heritage.’

Professor Davison was a member from 1976 of the Historic Buildings Preservation Council of Victoria, forerunner of today’s Heritage Council and Heritage Victoria. This body was established in tandem with Victoria’s first heritage legislation, to oversee heritage protection. Subsequently Professor Davison chaired its replacement, the Historic Buildings Council of Victoria, from 1983-1986.

He has continued to be involved in and write extensively on many aspects of heritage, and has become its de facto historian. Professor Davison has a long and distinguished career in Australian history, reflected in the honorary title bestowed on him by Monash University.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director of Sustainable Development, Geraldine Christou said how fortunate council has been in obtaining the services of Professor Davison, and urges all those interested in or wondering about heritage to attend the lecture.

“It will give people greater understanding of and insight into how heritage protection came about and why it is important to conserve the heritage of our local area,” Ms Christou said.

Council’s Heritage Advisory Committee initiated and planned the lecture series which will be held twice, at 1pm and 6pm, to allow people who may not be able to attend during the day to come at the later time.