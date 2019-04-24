Mooroopna memorial secures $50,000 in government funding

AN upgrade to the Mooroopna War Memorial is one step closer to becoming a reality, following the securement of $50,000 in funding from the Andrews Labor Government.

The funding was awarded as part of the Victoria Remembers Major Grant Program, which helps commemorate wars and peacekeeping operations in which Victorians have served.

The project will see an upgrade and extension to the Mooroopna War Memorial to commemorate the service of all local soldiers and nurses who participated in WWII, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Timor and Afghan wars.

State Labor Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said, “The Greater Shepparton area has many veterans who have served us proud and we’re ensuring their stories are never forgotten.

“I look forward to Greater Shepparton City Council, with the support of the local RSL, delivering this project and seeing the positive impact it will have for our veterans and the whole community.”

Minister for Veterans, Robin Scott said, “We’re working hard to protect the legacy of our veterans and pass it on to future generations because that is the right thing to do – veterans deserve our respect and support.

“Our veterans fought for our shared values and remembering their stories reminds us of the importance of a diverse and inclusive Victoria.”