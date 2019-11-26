Mooroopna to come alive with carols

SONGS of joy filled with the Christmas spirit are set to flow through Mooroopna at the beginning of December, with the Kiwanis Club of Mooroopna proudly presenting ‘Carols in the Park.’

The free evening of fun and relaxation on over 1.5 acres of lawn for families and the community to connect, will run on Saturday, December 14 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at John Gray Oval, McLennan Street, Mooroopna.

There will be free off-street parking, free entertainment, free activities and will conclude with a fireworks and sound show spectacular!

Bring your picnic rug, chairs and Christmas cheer. Everything is free, except food stalls and LED candles. All proceeds go to supporting the ‘Heart Kids Organisation.’ Free carol songbooks are available from Kiwanis barbeque tent.

Entertainment includes live music with the house band, various local artists, local schools, musical groups, Sing Australia Choir and a special guest visit by Santa.

Other activities on offer will be an Anglican Church dress-up nativity scene and photo booth, giant jumping castles and the Activities in the Park inflatable soccer target.