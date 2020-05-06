Mooroopna war memorial redeveloped

Completed in time for this year’s limited Anzac Day ceremony, the redevelopment works to the Mooroopna war memorial are now substantially done.

Work on the $320,000 upgrade to the Mooroopna War Memorial began earlier this year. The work included new memorial panels and flagpoles installed along with new concrete paths and walkways to the rotunda, a raised platform, lighting, rose garden and irrigation infrastructure. Some additional minor works will be completed over the coming weeks including landscaping and painting of the rotunda.

This project has been jointly funded by Greater Shepparton City Council, Mooroopna Rotary Club, Victorian State Government, Australian Federal Government, Shepparton RSL and a number of private donors.

“Council is pleased to have played a part in delivering the new Mooroopna War Memorial panels that will honour the soldiers and servicewomen from the WWII, Vietnam and Korean Wars as well as acknowledging those who served in the Indonesian conflict,” said Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure, Phil Hoare..

“I want to thank the community for their assistance in providing names of those who served and are now recognised. I would also like to thank the work of the Mooroopna Rotary and Shepparton RSL for all their efforts to ensure this project was completed. Thank you also to the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation for their assistance in gathering names and images for the panels, this is such an important part of this project.