Mooroopna’s exciting urban edge Nicholise Garner

BABY Louis was born into a café culture enjoying day sleeps to the clatter of coffee cups and dining chatter. For two years Bill + Beat’s business owners Jenna and Chris Buzza worked to design and renovate Mooroopna’s heritage listed building bringing an urban edge to McLennan Street.

On the 40 degree day I visited, I walked into this beautiful building to find a clean industrial design on a space that is warm to the eye and refreshingly comfortable on this hot day. The building design perfectly matches the contemporary Australian menu on offer.

Having worked together in Sebastian’s Restaurant for two years, Jenna and Chris wanted to develop a fine dining restaurant of their own. Jenna said, “Including our function room, we are able to cater to 250 patrons. We’re open seven days a week and offer fine dining on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s a beautiful space and people are often surprised when they see it for the first time.”

Having opened only seven months ago when Louis was just 12 weeks old, the restaurant is still being discovered on a daily basis.

Visit Bill + Beat’s at 106a McLennan Street, Mooroopna (in the same building as Australia Post) to find out what everyone’s talking about. For more information or to book your function, phone 5825 3695.