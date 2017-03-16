More free activities at Victoria Park Lake Nicholise Garner

MORE than just a festival, Converge on the Goulburn brings together food, culture and performance from Shepparton’s Aboriginal and multicultural communities.

Enjoy traditional and contemporary music and performance and experience the vibrant marketplace with authentic craft, culture and visual arts. Participate in interactive cultural workshops and activities and relax in the outdoor lounge while enjoying authentic foods cooked by local communities.

Converge on the Goulburn is Shepparton Festival’s closing celebration and acts to open Cultural Diversity week which will be a colourful, high energy, cultural community fiesta at Victoria Park Lake.

This free family event is an alcohol free, all-inclusive cultural celebration, so bring along your blanket and settle in to enjoy the cacophony of sound, colour, movement and tastes.

This Saturday, March 18 at Victoria Park Lake, Wyndham Street, Shepparton from 4pm until 8:30pm.