More free school holiday fun at Riverside Plaza Nicholise Garner

EASTER holidays are coming up fast and if you’re looking for some free fun for the kids, Riverside Plaza is the place to take them.

Enchanted Rainbow manager, Shelley Davis is delighting children again over the school holidays but this time, Shelleyhas a special helper.

Shelley said, “In the first week of the Easter holidays I’ve been introducing the children to ‘Peanut the baby dragon.’

“Peanut is a large moving dragon that has his own egg and treasure chest, which children love exploring. The children are encouraged to dress themselves up and mums and dads can take their photo as they hatch from a dragon egg beside Peanut’s own egg.

“During the first week, the children are also enjoying Easter egg and treasure hunts and in the second week there will be Easter crafts available including making your own Easter baskets to take home.”

It’s all free thanks to Riverside Plaza and Enchanted Rainbow. Over week two, Tuesday, April 11, Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13 from 11am to 2pm, join the girls from Enchanted Rainbow in fun Easter crafts. Tuesday make an Easter Basket, Wednesday make an Easter Bunny door hanger and Thursday let your imagination run wild and make your own creation.

Join in the holiday fun at Riverside Plaza between 11am and 2pm each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the two week Easter holiday break.

