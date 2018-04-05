More jobs and investment boost for Murray region David Lee

MORE Murray businesses are set to receive jobs and funding boosts following the announcement of the final 11 projects, totalling $9.2M, to be funded in the Murray electorate under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages, including $2.5M to Australian Consolidated Milk (ACM).

ACM will put the funds toward its $60.950M Project Horizon, that will create a state-of-the-art dairy manufacturing facility producing a range of dairy products from retail and food service, butter, cream, milk powder and fresh milk made from both convention and organic milk which will be sourced from dairy farmers all over Victoria and transported to our manufacturing facility in Girgarre Victoria.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, Dr John McVeigh said, “The Coalition Government is committed to creating more and better paying jobs. The 21 projects in Murray, including the 11 announced recently, will create over 750 jobs in the region, of which over 440 will be ongoing,” Dr McVeigh said.

“This announcement finalises the projects to be delivered in the Goulburn Valley under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages, bringing total investment to $19.9M and total job creation for the region to over 1,000, including almost 600 ongoing jobs.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said the Coalition Government’s continued investment in the Murray region had paid dividends for residents.

“We are getting on with delivering projects like Colbinabbin Poultry and Pig Stock-Feed Manufacturing Mill, which will expand the mill to provide feed products for the region’s growing pig and poultry sectors,” Mr Drum said.

“It is projects like the new Project Horizon dairy manufacturing facility in Girgarre that will help secure this region’s future, allowing local producers to further compete in a global market.

“Dairy production is already a major employer in the region and this project will deliver another 150 jobs to residents – 100 during construction and another 50 ongoing – continuing our commitment to create jobs for regional Australians.”