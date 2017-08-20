More Shepparton patients treated sooner David Lee

CODE One ambulance response times across Victoria hit 81 percent in the last quarter, with 80.6 percent of ambulances in the Greater Shepparton now arriving within 15 minutes for Code One emergencies, up from 78.4 percent compared to the same time last year.

Locally, Shepparton’s GV Health has seen 8,010 people in emergency between April and June 2017 compared to 7,832 in the same period in 2016 and has treated 100 percent of the 23 category one emergency patients immediately on arrival between April and June 2017. 2,207 ambulance arrivals were experienced in the June quarter compared to 2,132 in the previous quarter and there has been a reduction in the number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list from 773 to 608 over the past three months. Operations for 90 percent of all elective surgery patients were also provided within the benchmark times in the June quarter.

The faster ambulance response times across the region means the average response time for an ambulance to reach the scene of a Code One emergency in Greater Shepparton has improved from 12:09 minutes to 11:32 minutes.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Jill Hennessy said, “We are making sure more Victorians – no matter where they live – get the care they need faster.

“Our ambulance and health services are in the frontline giving patients the first class care they need and deserve, when they need it.”