Most animal cruelty reports are related to neglect

Owning an animal, whether it is a pet or livestock, implies a responsibility for owners to be held responsible for their well being.

For the fourth year in a row, RSPCA Victoria CEO, Dr Liz Walker was disappointed to note that neglect made up the highest proportion of animal cruelty concerns reported, indicating many animals in Victoria are not receiving the most basic standard of care, such as sufficient food, water and shelter.

“Neglect is a form of cruelty, and it is heartbreaking to know so many animals continue to suffer across our state due to lack of basic care,” Dr Walker said.

Dr Walker noted that while reports of cruelty had increased, encouragingly, it was an indication of the high standards Victorians expected for good animal welfare.

“Looking at these figures, it’s easy to feel disheartened. However, it’s affirming that each individual report made to our Inspectorate represents a person who has acted on their concern for an animal.

“The individuals who make these reports give voice to vulnerable animals who can’t speak for themselves.”

If you are aware of an animal that is being mistreated or is severely undernourished, take it upon yourself to contact the RSPCA to ask them to investigate. A report can be made to the RSPCA either online or by phoning 03 9224 2222.