Most successful rallye yet raises $68,500

RALLYE goers as part of this year’s GV Hospice Rallye have expressed just how thrilled they were taking on the 500km round trip, which helped to raise $68,500 for Goulburn Valley Hospice Care Services.

This year’s theme was all about music, with the route running from Shepparton through the spectacular rolling hills at Eildon.

Rallye chairman, Min Innes-Irons said, “It was great. We have had feedback that it’s the best rallye we have put on. We raised $52,000 last year, so to beat that this year is great. In fact it almost matched the highest amount we have made during any rallye over the last 24 years.

“This year’s route was exceptionally good. The food and accommodation at Eildon were wonderful.

“Being the musical/musicians theme, the scope was wide for what people got dressed up as and that went really well. People went out of their way to get into the theme.

“Next year being the 25th we’re going to be pulling out all stops to ensure it is a memorable rallye. We encourage anybody who hasn’t been along to the rallye before to come along and be part of it.”