Motor Museum Millions Editor

SHEPPARTON’S own Motor Museum and Collectibles will host the only Goulburn Valley region qualifier for the Aussie Millions Poker Tournament in the Motor Museum Millions event to take place on Saturday, January 13.

While dozens of satellite and qualifier tournaments will be staged over the next few weeks, the cards and cars event provides regional players with an opportunity to join the big league.

Poker tournaments are popular in pubs and clubs across the region and the 2017 Aussie Millions tournament proved that amateur players could compete with the professionals.

Shurane “Shaz” Vijayaram paid $130 to enter a qualifier and won a ticket to the main event where he beat a field of 724, including virtually every top professional in the poker world, to pocket a cool $1.6 million.

Cost for the Motor Museum Millions tournament is $250 per player for a $30k stack with the option of an additional $25k stack for an additional $100.

The event will be run on professional tables set amongst the car collection, providing a unique atmosphere for a poker tournament.

For event or booking information, contact Shepparton Motor Museum on 5823 5833