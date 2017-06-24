Movie and music stars raise funds David Lee

MOVIE stars and music stars…well, locals dressed as music and movies stars came together recently to enjoy this year’s Vinyl Revival Hollywood themed event, which saw $10,050 raised for Goulburn Valley Hospice Care Services.

The night saw guests dress as their favourite movie and music stars and enjoy a night of music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and today.

The Committee of Vinyl Revival committee member, Reg Qemal said, “It was such a great night for a great cause!

“A big thank you to everyone who came along and supported our Hollywood night. Also to those who made donations and helped out by selling tickets, thank you!

“A huge thank you to the St Donato Committee from Tatura for their generous donation of $2,000.

“We are pleased to have presented the cheque to hospice to help them continue the amazing work they do in our community.”

Goulburn Valley Hospice Care Services executive manager, Carmel Smith said, “It is always fantastic to see the local community working together to not only organise a fun event but to also donate the funds raised back to the community.

“Hospice is extremely grateful for the continued support that the community provides, to help us continue the much-needed service that we offer to those in need.”