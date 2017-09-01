Moving forward with mall concepts David Lee

FOLLOWING a special council meeting last week, Spiire was awarded the tender for concept design work on the Maude Street Mall, with the local business to now undertake design on three long term options, as well as come up with a conceptual and detailed design for a trial partial re-opening of the mall. But, an outcome for the way forward won’t be expected until after April next year.

The three options for the mall design include the reintroduction of two-way traffic from Fryers to High Street, development of additional car parking facilities with connecting one-way access from High and/or Fryers Streets exiting at Stewart Street or the retention of the mall as a public open space for pedestrians as well as the introduction of urban design measures to increase amenity and usability of the precinct.

The Maude Street Mall has been identified for redevelopment within the CBD Strategy 2008, Commercial Activity Centre Strategy 2016 and the Economic Development Tourism and Major Events Strategy 2017-2021.

With the tender only being awarded on Tuesday last week, a traffic study and conceptual design for a trial re-opening is expected to be received in December this year and then the detailed design for the trial and conceptual designs for the three long term options expected to be received in April 2018.

An outcome will be announced at a later date.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said it was great to finally get the ball rolling on the future of the Maude Street Mall.

“This is a step in the right direction towards providing a future CBD space that will determine how the mall can be developed.

“We still have a way to go but to have something concrete to aim towards will keep the momentum going.

“Of course, once we have designs and a decision is made on which way to proceed we still need to seek funding to carry out whatever work needs to be done,” Cr Adem said.

Spiire director, Michael Lewis said “Spiire understand that revitalisation projects are a collaborative process involving the coordination and collaboration of client, community and disciplines. Spiire Shepparton has teamed with The Space Agency, a strategic consultancy, who create destinations and experiences that positively contribute to the growth and success of cities and places.

“We will work together with a talented group of sub-consultants to ensure the revitalisation of the Maude Street Mall is a place where people are drawn to work, play, shop, stroll, recreate and meet.

“Our objective in tendering for this project is to see that the design and delivery of the Maude Street Mall is realised and that the design draws upon the areas unique identity to create a vibrant hub of activity for the community with shops, cafés and restaurants within central Shepparton,” Mr Lewis said.

OPTIONS ON THE TABLE

Concept option 1 – Full re-opening: Re-introduction of two-way traffic along Maude Street (from Fryers Street to High Street).

Concept option 2 – Partial re-opening: Incorporates development of additional car parking facilities with connecting one-way access along Maude Street from High Street and from Fryers Street, exiting at Stewart Street.

Concept option 3 – Public space refurbishment: Retention of the mall as a pedestrianised public open space and the introduction of urban design measures to increase amenity and usability of the precinct.

Concept and detailed design option 4 – Partial re-opening, traffic and parking trial: Development of additional parking facilities with connecting one-way traffic entering from Fryers Street and exiting into Stewart Street. This option will be designed and costed as a trial with minimal infrastructure changes.