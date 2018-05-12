Much appreciated community support Nicholise Garner

THE $34M building project at Shepparton Villages is underway providing employment for more than 250 people over the course of the build, with a commitment to providing five local traineeships or apprenticeships for the project. In addition to the existing workforce of 420 people currently employed at Shepparton Villages, a further 60 people will be employed to service the new facility once completed.

This new aged care facility will help meet the growing needs of the aged in the region by offering accommodation to residents who require low care right through to those who need high level complex care as well as support for people living with Dementia.

The Independent Living Unit social committee at Tarcoola is having a fundraising market day at Fairleys SUPA IGA on Thursday, May 17. They will be asking that all shopper points that day go to Shepparton Villages for the new building and the ‘Love To Sew Ladies’ are raffling a stunning handmade quilt made by Margaret Andrews as first prize, a water colour painting as second prize and a baby’s blanket as third prize on that same day.

Tickets are just $2 and can be purchased at reception at Shepparton Villages or on the day at Fairleys SUPA IGA.