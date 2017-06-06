Mud run gets colourful overhaul Editor

THOSE who enjoyed taking part in the Mad Cow Mud Run may have been disappointed to learn that this year saw the final event held, but that is about to change, with Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation announcing that it will take over the ownership and running of the event from next year.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation CEO, Allan Turner said, “This is an exciting time for the Zaidee’s to take over the mad cow obstacle event that has been running for the past five years with great success.

“With a change of date for the 2018 event to Saturday, March 3 along with a newly designed course for the runners to be challenged, it is shaping up to be another great event. KidsTown will again host the event with a few special additions; obstacles and course directions that will please all participants.

“The very popular kids run will have extra obstacles, even more mud and as part of the course a colour run on some stages will be added. We will be encouraging all sporting clubs to use this event as a boot camp for their players, for schools to enter teams for their students and their teachers, along with all fitness gyms to compete for the ‘Fittest Gym’ trophy.

“This event will also allow Zaidee’s powerful message about organ and tissue donation to be further spread into new markets which this event offers, given over half the competitors who attend this event each year come from outside of Shepparton.”