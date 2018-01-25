Multi deck car park may soon get upgrade David Lee

SHEPPARTON’S Multi deck car park on Stewart Street may soon get an upgrade, with discussions currently taking place surrounding an upgrade between operators, Care Park and Greater Shepparton City Council.

Care Park is currently undertaking a review of works to be undertaken with a Care Park Pty Ltd spokesperson said, “The facility is Care Park’s major property in Shepparton and provides the city’s shoppers and workers with nearby and convenient parking to access the central business, shopping and dining district.

“In order to ensure the building improvements provide the best long term outcomes, Care Park has been in discussion with Greater Shepparton Council to formulate the best way forward for improvements to be undertaken.

“Once a decision has been reached how the building improvements will progress, tenders will be issued for the works.”