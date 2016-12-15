Multi-purpose sporting field opens David Lee

THE $1.06M new multi-purpose synthetic field as part of the Greater Shepparton Sports Precinct development was officially opened last week.

Minister for Regional Development, Fiona Nash said the Coalition Government is investing $7.19M towards upgrading the entire sports precinct due for completion in early 2017.

“I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren want to either stay in or come back to, and improved sporting facilities definitely helps do that.

“Redevelopment of the sports precinct will support future growth in junior sports participation which is vital to building successful communities,” Minister Nash said.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said the new redevelopment would market the precinct as a national venue for sporting events and championships, providing an important boost to the local economy.

“The new multi-purpose synthetic field will be ideal for a number of sports including hockey and soccer, providing the region with an all-purpose wet weather training venue.

“I look forward to seeing the final stages of the entire redevelopment unfold, improving the sporting facilities in Shepparton to a world class standard,” Mr Drum said.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said the new field would be of great benefit to the hockey association, sporting community and Greater Shepparton as a whole, providing a training venue for local clubs.

“The new field has also provided the opportunity for the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association to expand their junior competition and provide more opportunity for senior participation, a great result encouraging individuals to stay and play in Shepparton,” Cr Adem said.