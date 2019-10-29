Mum needs time, too

Need to get a little me time? Want to improve your fitness and work on your post-baby body? The team at Fernwood Shepparton know how hard it is for busy mums to put themselves first. They also know it’s not always easy finding someone to care for your child when you want to have some time to yourself, which is why they offer their members free childcare services.

Fernwood Shepparton club owner, Danni Whitaker says, “With two small children of my own, I know finding time for yourself can be a challenge. However, we all need to exercise for better health. A consistent workout routine makes me a better, happier mum!”

Fernwood Shepparton’s childcare services are open Monday to Friday during staffed hours. For more information, call 5821 2405 or pop in and meet the team at 290 High Street, Shepparton.