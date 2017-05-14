Murray Goulburn facilities to close David Lee

HUNDREDS of people are set to lose their jobs following the decision of the closure of the Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (MG) Rochester facility as part of a decision made as a result of its asset and footprint review.

Approximately 360 employees are set to be impacted by the closure of MG’s manufacturing facilities at Rochester, Edith Creek and Kiewa, with the Rochester and Kiewa closures to take place in a staged manner beginning in August this year.

As part of the decision, MG will also forgive the Milk Supply Support Package (MSSP), meaning that all future repayments of the MSSP which were to recommence from July 2017, will cease and will also make a payment to continuing and retired suppliers who made MSSP contributions between July and September 2016, and to any suppliers who recommence supplying milk to MG by July 31, 2017.

MG chief executive, Ari Mervis reinforced the importance of these decisive actions.

“At MG we are acutely aware of the impact that our decisions will have on our various stakeholders, including the communities in which we operate. We are committed to ensuring that we provide our affected employees with appropriate levels of support and the recognition that they deserve during this period of transition. MG will support employees by providing access to career transition and redeployment services as well as working with Federal and relevant State Governments to leverage existing programs.

“These have been difficult decisions to make, however they are necessary steps on the journey to ensure the future strength and competitiveness of MG. A strong MG is of fundamental importance to the Australian dairy industry and these decisions are necessary to lay the foundation for the future.”