Museum is on the move

Greater Shepparton is currently bustling with upgrades with the new SAM construction and GV Health redevelopment both well underway. Excitement continues with the Museum of Vehicle Evolution (MOVE) designs now finalised and construction on track to begin in March 2020.

The $6.25 million museum will expand on the current Shepparton Motor Museum footprint with an extra 10,000 square metres of exhibition space to showcase curated displays of transport-related vehicles and memorabilia, providing a chance to boast about the important local history of truck transport in the food bowl plus much more.