HUNDREDS of visitors went down to Bangerang Cultural Centre last week to take part in a huge day of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

The centre is Australia’s first Aboriginal cultural ‘keeping place/museum’ to be completely developed and managed by the Aboriginal community in Australia.

For NAIDOC Week, the community were invited in to the centre to view the enormous range of artefacts, history and artwork on display. Guests were also treated to an enjoying some story time, music and dance.