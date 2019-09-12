Native birds swoop into spring as breeding season begins

There are two motions that seem to be endemic to Australians, the great Aussie salute, that can involve brushing away flies and waving a stick over your head to ward off swooping magpies.

Spring is the season when magpies get particularly aggressive in an effort to protect their new nests, or it may be something to do with football, and that sudden whoosh above your head has people running for cover.

Bird swooping is a part of life in Australia as we share our environment with nature. Acting program manager with the Department of Land, Water and Planning, Andrew Dean said, “It is illegal to harm native birds and offences can result in fines or imprisonment. It is up to us to co-exist peacefully with wildlife and respect it.

“If you do end up in an area where there is a swooping bird, try to protect your head and eyes and move quickly through the area.”

To report a swooping incident visit the department website at: www.delwp.vic.gov.au/environment-and-wildlife/wildlife/swooping-birds