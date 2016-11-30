Negligence could have killed local David Lee

LOCAL business owner, Darren Shaw says he will no longer visit GV Health’s emergency department (ED) and will travel to Melbourne for treatment after a mishap left him fighting to stay well.

On Wednesday, August 17 at 10am, Darren presented to the ED with a seemingly severe case of cellulitis of the scalp. At 8pm, Darren had still not been seen and made the decision to leave the ED and head home to take some pain killers. But on Thursday morning, Darren woke in excruciating pain and inflammation of his scalp and rushed back to the ED where after a further hour and a quarter wait, was seen by a doctor who recognised the severity of his condition and admitted him for a short stay while being treated.

But it was the shocking treatment he received by a nurse after he was discharged for home nurse care that left the local concerned, seeing first hand the desperate need for the hospital to receive funding for further training and an upgrade.

Cellulitis of the scalp is when an infection of the skin and the soft tissues underneath the skin develops, which occurs when bacteria invade broken or normal skin and starts to spread under the skin and into the soft tissues. This results in infection and inflammation and can cause swelling.

Darren said, “I was allowed to leave on the Friday night and then had a nurse come to visit me on Friday morning to administer medication. She ‘dropped’ a 100mL bag of antibiotics in and administered it over a 10 minute period.

“At 1pm, I received a call from the hospital saying that I was to go straight home to bed and that they would send a nurse over at 5pm to explain why.

“I went home and sure enough at 5pm a nurse came by and started an infusion, explaining that they had overdosed me with the medication earlier in the day. The medication was supposed to be diluted firstly and then administered over one and a half to two hours.

“Cellulitis of the scalp is rare, and I doubt that any of the nurses in there had ever seen or heard of it before. It’s common in the leg, but not in the scalp.

“The liver has to process the antibiotics and because it was such a large dose, my liver went into overdrive and isn’t working correctly anymore. I went to the doctors in Melbourne and they saw that everything was in crisis mode. There are things I have had to change immediately to try to save my liver. I cannot take any medications like Panadol or my back pain medication and of course, no alcohol. Now we are just waiting for my liver to regenerate itself.

“Six months to 12 months down the track, I might be able to have a glass of wine.

“I already have hypertension and high blood pressure, and such a large dose of antibiotics can cause a heart attack. In fact, I have been told I was lucky I didn’t die.

“After experiencing a day and a half in the emergency ward, I can see that they are under the pump, under staffed and the facilities are nothing like a Melbourne hospital. I saw people coming from Wodonga and Wangaratta coming here, so GV Health has a large catchment. This place just needs a big injection of funding, a bigger emergency section, which will hopefully lead to less stress for the staff who can then take more care.”

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell will be raising this topic once again in parliament during the next sitting, which is expected to take place next week.

