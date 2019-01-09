Never take your eyes off children around water

EVERYONE will have noticed it’s getting hot, and there is no better way to cool down than to hit the pool. But with school holidays here and children looking for something to do, water safety experts are reminding pool owners to undertake safety checks of their pool and surrounds, to help prevent drownings and near-fatalities.

Kids Alive – Do the Five founder and Poolwerx water safety ambassador, Laurie Lawrence said that 33 Aussies lost their lives in swimming pool drowning incidents last year and it was vital pool owners undertook safety audits of their pool areas to ensure it was a safe zone.

“Kids, in particular, are drawn to the water like magnets, which is why it is so important to make sure your pool fences and gates are in good working order and there is nothing that a child could climb on that would give them access to the pool,” Laurie said.

Poolwerx Shepparton owner, Craig Henry said along with pool safety checks, owners should be maintaining their pools throughout the year, to ensure that the pool’s water quality was safe for swimming.

“The Poolwerx Healthy Pools Survey indicated over 40 percent of pool owners failed to maintain healthy pH and chlorine levels throughout winter, with as many as 57 percent experiencing a ‘green pool’ within the past 12 months,” Craig said.

“Pool owners need to have their pool water tested regularly both in summer and winter, as poor water quality can lead to far worse problems than just having green water, with ear, nose and throat infections all side effects of swimming in a dirty pool.”

Top tips for early season pool safety and maintenance:

Ensure the pool environment is safe

Maintaining your pool fence and gate and having an updated CPR chart on display will help keep everyone safe in and around the pool.

Teach children to swim

Under-fives are the most at risk around pools during summer, so parents need to ensure their children are receiving lessons to gain more confidence in the water and learn water safety skills.

Know how to save a life

A child is four times more likely to survive if given CPR. Make sure your CPR skills are up to date.

Check pool equipment to ensure it is running properly

The last thing you want is for your equipment to fail in the middle of a blistering hot summer. Check equipment for problems and don’t be afraid to upgrade – it could save you money down the track.

Ensure the pH level is within healthy levels

Your pool’s pH level should always remain between 7.2 and 7.6.

Chlorinate the pool to disinfect all microorganisms

Chlorine levels should remain at 2-3 PPM to disinfect all microorganisms.

Vacuum and skim the pool regularly and organise regular professional check-ups

Cleaning your pool regularly removes debris that allows algae to thrive and a regular pool maintenance schedule will ensure healthy, clean pool water throughout the year.