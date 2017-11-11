New $2.5M facility for ConnectGV David Lee

A NEW, $2.5M state-of-the-art, purpose built facility is expected to start taking shape from mid to late next year that will become the new home for ConnectGV’s day options operations, which will help to see the continuation of quality services to current and future clients when the new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is introduced in the region in 2019.

With construction of the new premises, that will be located across the road from the current Bowenhall Street location, hoping to be completed in 2019, the focus over the coming months for ConnectGV will be on planning and design to ensure the facility meets client needs and help to sustain the agency for years to come.

The current facility was constructed when a group of local parents and service clubs got together to address the need and began fundraising.

ConnectGV chief executive officer, Carolynne Young said, “Our service today is a legacy of the vision of this wonderful group of community minded people.

“This space has certainly served ConnectGV well over the decades however with an increase in client numbers and changes that the NDIS will bring, it is time to look to the future.

“This new location was chosen as the preferred site as it will result in less disruption for our clients, they will be able to watch the progress of the build from across the road, be comfortable and familiar with it and literally once completed will be able to close the door of the old building and walk straight into the new building,” Carolynne said.