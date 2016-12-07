New branding to unite centres David Lee

RIVERLINKS, the performing arts section of Greater Shepparton City Council, has just announced a re-brand for its venues and services.

The new logo, with its colourful, interlinking rings, represents the ripples on water and the many diverse groups that make up the Greater Shepparton community.

Greater Shepparton City Council Performing Arts and Conventions manager, Ken Cameron said, “Up until now, there have been three names in the organisation, three logos of completely different styles and nothing to connect them.”

“For the sake of clarity and simplicity, we are calling our venues, Riverlinks Eastbank and Riverlinks WestSide. We are confident that the unified name structure and new logo will create a stronger, more vibrant brand for our performing arts activities in Greater Shepparton,” Mr Cameron said.