New brewery nominated for Visitor Experience of the Year

WEEK four nominations for the 2019 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have been received and six businesses have been named as being outstanding in their nominated category.

Computer Tech Support manager, Jenny Northey has been nominated under the Customer Service of the Year – Retail category; The Teller Collective’s apprentice chef, Lachlan Andrew has been nominated under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category; Perta Thomson Partners’ CEO Brian Thomson, marketing manager, Amy Weidenbach and partner, Lou Perta have been nominated for the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category; AHA Accounting & Business Solutions has been nominated under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional category; L & P Mackin Forklifts have been nominated under the GV Healthy Workpace category; and Shepparton Brewery has been nominated for the Visitor Experience of the Year/Attractions & Festivals category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, with nominations for the business awards closing on Friday, September 13.

The community will have until this time to nominate the region’s businesses under 13 categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year (which incorporates three sub-categories – Tourism Hospitality, Accommodation and Attractions and Festivals), Customer Service Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Services, Retail Services and Trade Services), Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year, the Business Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Service of the Year, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year), and of course, the illustrious Hall of Fame Award.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.