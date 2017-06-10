New Bunnings days from opening David Lee

WHEN walking into the new Bunnings Warehouse, you really get a sense of the sheer size of the 19,500m2 building, and when the doors open in the coming days, the community will have access to a wider range of products for DIY or professional trade projects and everything in between.

With development works starting in May 2015, the brand new $53M Bunnings Warehouse is the second largest in Victoria.

The Adviser was taken on a guided tour through the aisles and sections with complex manager, Paul Connaughton, who said he was very pleased with the fit-out and larger product range on offer.

Paul said, “The team are absolutely pumped. We’re really excited to be able to offer this to the community.

“We had been at the old site for 17 years and we saw an opportunity to better service the Greater Shepparton Community and that’s why the decision was made to expand.

“We have an increased range and stock intensity across the board, but we are particularly proud of the trade section.

“We are also proud to be able to hire an additional 74 staff, who will be joining our existing 110 staff members.

“There will be a total of 15 checkouts, which include assisted checkouts and there is better product display to benefit customers.

“There are higher ceilings and a recycled water system for the nursery, which is the second largest in Victoria. The building also has heating and cooling and LED lighting throughout.

“We have all the same sections and have included a heavy lifting equipment range. There are 18 kitchen and four bathroom displays and we have an in-home consultant who can help with your projects.”

Bunnings Warehouse will be having an official grand opening event on Friday, June 16 from 5pm at the new premises, 90-94 Benalla Road, Shepparton, with entertainment for the whole family and a fireworks display.

*Check out our Facebook page to view our exclusive walk-through video of the new Shepparton Bunnings Warehouse.