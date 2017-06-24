New business boom David Lee

Confidence strong in trading across region

SHEPPARTON has seen a boom in the number of new businesses over the 2016/17 financial year, with the ABN reporting over 250 new businesses have registered in Shepparton; a clear indication that confidence is returning to the region.

As part of the new registrations, Greater Shepparton City Council has received 50 new food business registrations across the municipality, and has recorded the lowest number of vacant shops since data collection began in 2012.

The vacant shop May audit determined that 90.9 percent of commercial premises within the CBD core were occupied, which is the first time that this figure had exceeded 90 percent since 2012.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development, Johann Rajaratnam said, “New food businesses are leading the way in increasing CBD occupancy. There has been a significant increase in new food businesses being registered with council’s health department.

“This is consistent with trends that are being observed in regional and urban areas as the food, restaurant and café sector continues to experience the highest level of growth within the retail industry.

“Commercial vacancy within the CBD remains at a level that is higher than what is ideal however this finding is a step in the right direction for the Greater Shepparton CBD. There is still a lot of work ahead of council and CBD stakeholders to make sure that the precinct remains a thriving and attractive place to do business. Collaboration between all those that make up the CBD will be crucial to achieving this,” Mr Rajaratnam said.

New café, Brother Pablo is among the new food businesses that have recently opened its doors in Shepparton, with co-owners, Health Nicholson and Scott Parker saying they decided to open up shop in Shepparton because of the potential available in the area.

“My wife and I had always wanted to open a café and we were discussing it with Scott, who had also wanted to own a café down the track, so we thought, why not do it now,” Heath said.

“There is a café culture boom in Shepparton and we were able to offer something different through our specialty coffee that is graded by proper coffee graders to ensure high quality.”

Scott said, “There is so much potential in Shepparton. If anybody else is thinking of opening a business in Shepparton, we say do it. Not only is it good for the growth of the town but it also helps boost tourism.”