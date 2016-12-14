New business freshening up homes Nicholise Garner

THE end of the year is the perfect time to freshen up the home by steam cleaning your carpets removing stains, allergens and dust mites and effectively increasing the life of your carpet and making your home or workplace feel fresh, clean and beautiful.

Reid Carpet Cleaning business owner, Michael Reid has recently started his business, allowing for more family time with the arrival of his fourth son. Michael said, “I’m really happy to be running my own business and my main interest is in being sure that my customers are satisfied and the word will spread.”

Michael provides a variety of services including carpet cleaning, upholstery, car detailing and full and partial house and property clean ups for once off end of lease or preparation for sale requirements.

Speak to Michael on 0422 449 002 for a free quote, look at his website www.reidcarpetcleaning.com.au or find Reid Carpet Cleaning on Facebook.