New CEO starts at Strathbogie Shire

Julie Salomon has joined Strathbogie Shire Council as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Salomon brings with her a wealth of senior executive experience, having spent more than 10 years at Greater Shepparton City Council and City of Monash.

She has signed a three-year contract with council, taking over from Acting Chief Executive Phil Howard.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor, Cr Amanda McClaren said Ms Salomon was passionate about working with, and for, communities, driving quality service delivery and delivering creative and sustainable outcomes for the community.

“We are so pleased to appoint Julie, a seasoned local government executive, with a strong connection to the Goulburn Valley region and broad experience in leading and managing community development and services.”

Ms Salomon said, “I look forward to building on and harnessing new, existing and emerging opportunities and working with councillors and our community to achieve our shared goals, priorities and aspirations.”