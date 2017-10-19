New chamber president David Lee

AFTER over 12 months in the role of acting president for the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Carl Hainsworth was officially elected president of the chamber and 95.3 Triple Mretail sales manager, Andrew Metcalf named vice president during a recent board meeting.

With over 40 years of experience in the business sector and three years on the chamber board, Carl Hainsworth said that officially being elected president was an honour.

“This role is something I have been wanting to take on. I believe there is some unfinished business to take care of from being acting president over the past 12 months,” Carl said.

“I would like to instigate through the chamber a few more programs aimed at youths that connect them with local business, which will help to show them the potentials available here in Shepparton.”

Andrew Metcalf brings much experience to the role, having been in business in retail for 10 years, opened his own radio station and has over 30 years experience in radio and the media. He was also involved in the chamber of commerce in Broome and says he is looking forward to being involved in helping see business in Shepparton continue to thrive.

“I deal with business to business every day and being part of the chamber will give me more insight into the local business sector,” Andrew said.

“I am looking forward to helping grow and build business in Shepparton.”