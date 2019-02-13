New cohort to be inspired

A GROUP of 25 will be taking on a range of activities and events set to challenge, inspire and engage them as they take part in the 23rd Fairley Leadership Program.

Launched last Friday, the new cohort heard from special guest speaker, Committee for Greater Shepparton chair, Rob Priestly with this year’s participants eagerly looking forward to the 12 regional issue themed seminar days, three skills based days and study tours to Canberra and Melbourne that await them.

Fairley Leadership Program program facilitator, Sandy Gunn said, “The success of the Fairley Leadership Program in already producing 550 graduates, who are contributing positively to the Goulburn Murray region is due largely to the support the program receives from the Goulburn Murray community.

“We are delighted the Greater Shepparton City Council hosted this year’s Fairley Leadership Program launch.

“The new cohort will experience over 120 speakers. It is a marvellous opportunity to listen to and engage with the people who have shaped our community and who are certainly profound in their different styles of leadership,” Sandy said.

2019 program participant, Amy Marshall said, “I am looking forward to the year and learning more about topical issues within the Goulburn Valley and getting a good handle on those.

“I think the program will be a big challenge this year. Already it has forced all the participants outside the comfort zone, which is really the only way that all of the participants can grow.

“We are very lucky to have such a great group of people to share with and learn from this year.”