New commercial building planned for the centre of the CBD

The ruling maxim in real estate is without doubt, location, location, location. It can only be said that 166-168 Corio Street fits that maxim to a tee and is probably one of the best locations for a new commercial development in the Greater Shepparton CBD. Sitting on the corner of Corio Street and Stewart Street, it opens up to great possibilities.

Half a block from High Street and about the same distance from the Maude Street Mall the future of this part of town will be dramatically transformed once this development is complete.

Prominent Shepparton real estate firm, Gagliardi Scott are handling the property and they anticipate it will be available for occupation in 2021.

The construction itself offers tonnes of business opportunities for local workers and suppliers.

The building is proposed to have 22 carparks within the building and is located only metres away from the multi deck carpark further down Stewart Street.

Rocky Gagliardi, proprietor of Gagliardi Scott Real Estate said, “This is a perfect opportunity for a government office or commercial practice to begin planning a move into a brand new building right in the centre of town that ticks all the environmental design and workplace amenity credentials that many institutions are looking for.

Being built over three levels, with spaces ranging from 600m2 to 2,900m2 available, it is likely to move quickly once the word gets out. For further information, contact Rocky Gagliardi on 5831 1800.